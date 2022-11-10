Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut - MEA chairman

A Middle East Airlines (MEA) passenger plane bound from Jordan to Beirut was hit by a stray bullet while landing in Beirut on Thursday, with no injuries reported, MEA Chairman Mohamad El-Hout told Reuters.

Hout said that seven to eight stationary planes are hit by stray bullets shot from areas neighbouring Beirut airport each year, but Wednesday's incident was the first time it had happened while a plane was moving.

