Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut - MEA chairman

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A Middle East Airlines (MEA) passenger plane bound from Jordan to Beirut was hit by a stray bullet while landing in Beirut on Thursday, with no injuries reported, MEA Chairman Mohamad El-Hout told Reuters.

Hout said that seven to eight stationary planes are hit by stray bullets shot from areas neighbouring Beirut airport each year, but Wednesday's incident was the first time it had happened while a plane was moving.

