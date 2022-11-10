Kalpataru Power Transmission net up 18 pc to Rs 98 crore in September quarter

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Thursday posted an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 98 crore for the September quarter, helped by higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 83 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 3,808 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,563 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board of directors has approved the appointment of Shweta Girotra as Company Secretary and key managerial personnel of the firm with immediate effect, it added.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL, said in a statement, ''We have delivered notable growth in revenue, EBITDA and net profit in Q2 FY23 and H1 FY23, on the back of our resilient and diversified business model.'' ''Despite the ongoing volatility and disruptions in the global business environment, we continue to make significant strides with order wins in focused business segments and key markets,'' he added.

''Our order book is at an all-time high of Rs 38,550 crore with YTD (year to date) order wins of Rs 14,388 crore and L1 (successful bidder) of over Rs 6,000 crore,'' he informed.

''We continue to progress on our key strategic priorities, including the merger of JMC with KPTL, which will significantly enhance our market position. We will continue to prioritise divestment and restructuring of non-core businesses and assets. Looking ahead, we expect strong revenue growth, stable EBITDA margins and reduction in net debt in FY 2023,'' he said.

