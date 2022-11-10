RailTel posts 14 pc in profit in Sept sequentially

RailTel on Thursday announced profit after tax of Rs 55 crore in the September quarter (Q2), against Rs 26-crore profit after tax in June quarter (Q1), which is a surge of 112 per cent surge. The wholly-owned subsidiary of the Indian Railways said its profit before tax (PBT) was Rs 74 crore in Q2, against Rs 35-crore PBT in Q3, a surge of 111 per cent. The company said it had an income of Rs 440 crore in the second quarter of FY22-23. The results showed that this is a growth of 14 per cent over income of Rs 385 crore of Q1 of FY 22-23.

According to the results, consolidated income for the half year ended September is Rs 825 crore as against income of Rs 696 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Expressing happiness about the results, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel, said, "it recorded growth both in income as well as profit with a growth of 14 per cent in income in Q2 vis-vis Q1 and 112 per cent growth in PAT in Q2 vis-a-vis Q1 in FY23. I would like to thank all the stakeholders for their faith in our company."

RailTel, a 'Mini Ratna (Category-I)' central public sector enterprise under Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and services providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)