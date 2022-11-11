PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 11

Left Menu

- The Bank of England will start to sell off some of the 19.3 billion pounds ($22.5 billion) of bonds which it bought to quell market turmoil in the wake of former prime minister Liz Truss's ill-fated "mini" budget by the end of this month. - Amazon.com Inc is conducting a review of its lossmaking business units as part of a sweeping effort to cut costs at the ecommerce and cloud group.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK companies took COVID support funds needlessly, report finds - UK chancellor Hunt plans freeze in public spending for 3 years from 2025

- Bank of England to start unwinding 19 billion pounds emergency bond-buying position - Amazon scrutinises lossmaking units in search of savings

Overview - More than a quarter of UK companies that tapped taxpayer funds during the COVID-19 pandemic via a 1.14 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) government-backed scheme could have raised similar finance by other means, according to an official report on Friday.

- UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was examining freezing day-to-day public spending in real terms for three years after 2025 in the Autumn Statement next Thursday, saving about 27 billion pounds ($31.67 billion) a year by 2028. - The Bank of England will start to sell off some of the 19.3 billion pounds ($22.5 billion) of bonds which it bought to quell market turmoil in the wake of former prime minister Liz Truss's ill-fated "mini" budget by the end of this month.

- Amazon.com Inc is conducting a review of its lossmaking business units as part of a sweeping effort to cut costs at the ecommerce and cloud group. ($1 = 0.8552 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

