PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 11

- UK companies took COVID support funds needlessly, report finds - UK chancellor Hunt plans freeze in public spending for 3 years from 2025

- Bank of England to start unwinding 19 billion pounds emergency bond-buying position - Amazon scrutinises lossmaking units in search of savings

Overview - More than a quarter of UK companies that tapped taxpayer funds during the COVID-19 pandemic via a 1.14 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) government-backed scheme could have raised similar finance by other means, according to an official report on Friday.

- UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was examining freezing day-to-day public spending in real terms for three years after 2025 in the Autumn Statement next Thursday, saving about 27 billion pounds ($31.67 billion) a year by 2028. - The Bank of England will start to sell off some of the 19.3 billion pounds ($22.5 billion) of bonds which it bought to quell market turmoil in the wake of former prime minister Liz Truss's ill-fated "mini" budget by the end of this month.

- Amazon.com Inc is conducting a review of its lossmaking business units as part of a sweeping effort to cut costs at the ecommerce and cloud group. ($1 = 0.8552 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

