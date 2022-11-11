Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Q2 net profit at Rs 199 cr as sales improve

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has reported a profit after tax of Rs 199 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, aided by robust sales across segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 10:28 IST
Ashok Leyland Q2 net profit at Rs 199 cr as sales improve
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has reported a profit after tax of Rs 199 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, aided by robust sales across segments. It had posted a net loss of Rs 83 crore in the September 2021 quarter, the commercial vehicle major stated in a late-night regulatory filing on Thursday. Revenues in the period under review stood at Rs 8,266 crore compared to Rs 4,458 crore a year ago, it added. Ashok Leyland's domestic MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicles) volume rose to 25,475 units in the second quarter against 11,988 units in the year-ago period, it said.

It helped the company achieve market share gains of 9.6 per cent in the quarter, Ashok Leyland said.

Similarly, the company stated that its light commercial vehicle sales volume increased by 28 per cent to 17,040 units against 13,328 units in the same period last fiscal.

Export volumes (MHCV & LCV) for the September quarter surged 25 per cent to 2,780 units against 2,227 units a year earlier.

''Despite global recessionary trends, the Indian commercial vehicle market continues to grow well, the industry has seen strong volumes in Q2 FY23 over the same period last year,'' Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

The company sees the demand continuing in all segments of trucks and passenger vehicles and remains confident and optimistic about the future, he added. ''We continue to build competitive products and organisational capabilities for future products using alternate fuels,'' Hinduja stated.

Ashok Leyland Director and CFO Gopal Mahadevan said that while the company will pursue growth, it wants to do it profitably and sustainably.

''The team continues its focus on operating costs and margins. We have been driving our other businesses like aftermarket, power solutions, Defence and digital customer solutions, which have contributed increasingly to our revenue,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022