Left Menu

PV wholesales rise 29 pc to 2.91 lakh units in October: SIAM

Passenger three-wheelers are witnessing better offtake due to increased shared mobility in semi-urban and urban areas, Aggarwal said.Elaborating further on the sales last month, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said though passenger vehicles reported highest ever domestic sales in April-October 2022, sales of two-wheelers in these seven months were still lower than that of 2016.For three-wheelers it is lower than 2010.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 12:04 IST
PV wholesales rise 29 pc to 2.91 lakh units in October: SIAM
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers
  • Country:
  • India

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose 29 per cent to 2,91,113 units in October aided by robust demand in the festive season, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers were 2,26,353 units in October 2021.

Total two-wheeler dispatches last month increased 2 per cent to 15,77,694 units as compared to October 2021.

''Good market sentiments coupled with festive boost, resulted in higher sales in October, especially for passenger vehicles,'' SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said.

Higher inflation and rising interest rates have impacted the rural market more, thereby returning marginal growth of the two-wheeler segment, he added.

Three-wheeler wholesales last month rose to 54,154 units from 31,812 units in the year-ago period. Passenger three-wheelers are witnessing better offtake due to increased shared mobility in semi-urban and urban areas, Aggarwal said.

Elaborating further on the sales last month, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said though passenger vehicles reported highest ever domestic sales in April-October 2022, sales of two-wheelers in these seven months were still lower than that of 2016.

''For three-wheelers it is lower than 2010. Similarly, exports of passenger vehicles continued to grow, while there has been a drop in exports of both two and three-wheelers,'' he added.

Total dispatches of passenger vehicles, three and two- wheelers last month stood at 19,23,032 units, up 6 per cent from 18,10,856 units in October 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022