FTSE 100 edges higher as China's easing of COVID curbs boosts miners

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.4% by 0820 GMT, while Europe-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.6. Miners and energy shares climbed 1.6% and 0.7%, respectively, as raw material prices jumped on hopes of demand recovery after the world's largest consumer eased COVID-19 measures.

11-11-2022
UK's export-oriented FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday, as commodity-linked stocks rose after China eased some of its COVID-19 curbs, although the gains were limited after data showed Britain's economy contracted in the third quarter.

Even though Britain's economy shrank by a less severe than expected 0.2% in the third quarter, the data pointed to the start of what is likely to be a lengthy recession. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.4% by 0820 GMT, while Europe-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.6.

Miners and energy shares climbed 1.6% and 0.7%, respectively, as raw material prices jumped on hopes of demand recovery after the world's largest consumer eased COVID-19 measures. A softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data on Thursday also raised hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve easing on its demand-denting hawkish path.

