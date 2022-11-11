Left Menu

Hindalco Industries Q2 profit falls 35 pc to Rs 2,205 crore

reported consolidated revenue of Rs 56,176 crore in Q2 FY23, an increase of 18 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher volumes and better realisations, the company said in a statement.The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 5,743 crore in the second quarter, down 29 per cent compared to the year-ago period, impacted by rising input costs and unfavourable macros.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:45 IST
Hindalco Industries Q2 profit falls 35 pc to Rs 2,205 crore
Hindalco Industries Limited logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindalco Industries Ltd on Friday reported 35.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,205 crore for the quarter ended September mainly due to elevated input costs.

The company, part of the Aditya Birla Group, had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 3,417 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

However, the consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal increased to Rs 56,176 crore from Rs 47,665 crore in the year-ago period.

''Hindalco Industries... reported consolidated revenue of Rs 56,176 crore in Q2 FY23, an increase of 18 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher volumes and better realisations,'' the company said in a statement.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 5,743 crore in the second quarter, down 29 per cent compared to the year-ago period, impacted by rising input costs and unfavourable macros. This was partially offset by better operational performance of copper and downstream businesses.

EBITDA refers to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation.

The company's Managing Director Satish Pai said that over the years, it has transitioned to a resilient and integrated business model which supports performance and profitability even when times are challenging.

Despite a surge in input costs, the company produced the highest-ever aluminium metal volumes.

While the upstream aluminium business EBITDA was impacted due to elevated raw material and energy costs, the company's aluminium downstream business performed well with EBITDA more than doubling Y-o-Y due to better pricing and market demand.

The copper business outperformed, reporting its highest ever metal and copper rod sales, Pai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022