HCAH acquires Seniority to expand presence in India's geriatric health market

Health-tech company HCAH has announced the acquisition of RPG Group firm Seniority to expand its portfolio in the geriatric segment and provide end-to-end senior care services.Seniority, Indias largest geriatric-centric digital platform, offers a curated portfolio of over 20,000 products ranging from medical to lifestyle for senior citizens and sells direct to customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:56 IST
Health-tech company HCAH has announced the acquisition of RPG Group firm Seniority to expand its portfolio in the geriatric segment and provide end-to-end senior care services.

Seniority, India's largest geriatric-centric digital platform, offers a curated portfolio of over 20,000 products ranging from medical to lifestyle for senior citizens and sells direct to customers. The company also operates two offline stores in Pune and Chennai.

Currently, there are over 15 crore senior citizens in India with an average age of close to 70 years. By 2025, 12 per cent of the country's population will be aged above 60 and the geriatric population is projected to reach 28 crore by 2050, which will boost demand in this sector, as per estimates.

Vivek Srivastava, co-founder and CEO, HCAH, said, ''We are very excited to expand our portfolio in the geriatric segment in India, as this offers HCAH an opportunity to enhance its presence, expand consumer base and address the unmet demands of the elderly care segment.'' Tapan Mishra, founder of Seniority, said, ''This marks a significant milestone in the geriatric care segment in India to provide end-to-end healthcare, lifestyle and life assisted services.'' PTI RSN HVA

