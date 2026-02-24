Left Menu

Indian tech industry revenues to grow 6.1 pc to USD 315 bn in FY26: Nasscom

Indian tech industry revenues for FY26 are set to grow 6.1 per cent to USD 315 billion, Nasscom said on Tuesday. Its President Rajesh Nambiar said the industry continues to be a net job generator, and the overall number of employees is set to increase 2.3 per cent to 5.95 million in FY26 from 5.82 million in the year-ago period.

Indian tech industry revenues for FY26 are set to grow 6.1 per cent to USD 315 billion, Nasscom said on Tuesday. The industry lobby grouping revised up its FY25 revenues number to USD 297 billion from USD 282.6 billion earlier. The revenue growth in FY26 increased marginally to 6.1 per cent in FY26 from 5.9 per cent in FY25 despite the headwinds, it said. Its President Rajesh Nambiar said the industry continues to be a net job generator, and the overall number of employees is set to increase 2.3 per cent to 5.95 million in FY26 from 5.82 million in the year-ago period. Nambiar said the overall number of employees added by the tech industry in FY26 is 1.35 lakh, which is marginally better than the 1.33 lakh added in FY25. Amid the intense focus on AI, Nasscom said USD 10-12 billion of overall revenues for the sector come from the new-age tech solutions.

