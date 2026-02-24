Left Menu

Bullet-wounded canine soldier 'Tyson' recovering well: Indian Army

Army canine soldier Tyson, a German Shepherd who took the first bullet while leading troops during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar district, is recovering well, officials said on Tuesday. In the recent operation Trashi-I at Kishtwar, assault dog Tyson, displayed extraordinary courage by taking the first bullet while leading the entry into the terrorists hideout.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:39 IST
Bullet-wounded canine soldier 'Tyson' recovering well: Indian Army
  • Country:
  • India

Army canine soldier 'Tyson', a German Shepherd who took the first bullet while leading troops during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar district, is recovering well, officials said on Tuesday. The heroics of the four-legged soldier contributed to the killing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Saifullah and his two associates inside their hideout – a mudhouse (dhok) in the foothills of a hill - at Passerkut in the Chatroo belt on Sunday. ''In the recent operation Trashi-I at Kishtwar, assault dog 'Tyson', displayed extraordinary courage by taking the first bullet while leading the entry into the terrorists' hideout. Undeterred by his injuries, he pressed forward and launched a fierce assault, compelling the terrorists to open fire and thereby confirming their presence,'' the army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X. The army said Tyson's fearlessnes enabled troops of White Knight Corps, police, and the CRPF to precisely engage and neutralise the three Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. ''Wounded yet in high spirits, alert and recovering well, Tyson exemplifies unwavering devotion to duty - a true warrior and a soldier in every sense,'' the army said, adding, ''the hunt continues – those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary.'' After sustaining an injury to one of his front legs, the K9 soldier was evacuated by helicopter and admitted to a veterinary hospital, officials said. General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps, Lt Gen P K Mishra, visited Tyson at the veterinary facility and reviewed his medical condition, they said. The corps commander interacted with the attending veterinary team, directed that the best possible care be ensured, and commended the role of army dog units in counter-terror operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

 India
2
UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remilitarisation’

UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remi...

 Global
3
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace acquires defence robotics startup Sharang Shakti

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace acquires defence robotics sta...

 India
4
UPDATE 5-Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will face higher tariffs

UPDATE 5-Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will fa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026