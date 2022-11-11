DPIIT holds workshop on PM GatiShakti national master plan for senior officials of PSUs

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) has organised a workshop on PM GatiShakti national master plan for over 100 senior officials of public sector units such as Airports Authority of India, Food Corporation of India, and Power Grid Corporation.

The PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan (NMP) was announced last year with an aim to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to address the issues related to multi-modal and last-mile connectivity. It aims at promoting integrated planning and synchronised implementation of infrastructure projects across the country.

''In pursuit to this, the DPIIT held a workshop on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for more than 100 senior officials of public sector units in the country such as Airports Authority of India, BSNL, Food Corporation of India, State Bank of India, National Highways Authority, GAIL, ONGC, Coal India, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd November 10,'' the department said.

With over 1,900 data layers on trunk infrastructure, utility network, economic zones and social infrastructure are there on the portal of the national master plan, public sector units (PSUs) can use the platform for data-based decision support systems and integrated project planning and monitoring, it said.

With all central ministries and departments now using the portal, a PM GatiShakti cell for training and capacity building is being developed for training officials.

''Onboarding PSUs and field units can now be trained to use the PM GatiShakti NMP for integrated and synchronised project planning and implementation. The workshop also apprised PSU officials on the various tools that are available for sound decision making on the platform,'' it added.

Various decision making tools that range from road alignment, utility shifting, soil disposal planning to proximity analysis are now integrated in the NMP.

Using the NMP, critical port connectivity projects were identified for the same to help connect to the vast hinterlands of the country and thereby reducing inland haulage costs for trade.

