Left Menu

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Q2 loss widens to Rs 9.66 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:18 IST
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Q2 loss widens to Rs 9.66 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 9.66 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 3 lakh in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income dipped to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter from Rs 15.89 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved borrowing an amount of up to Rs 40 crore (which together with existing approved borrowing of Rs 30 crore, aggregates to Rs 70 crore) by way of unsecured loan from Sherisha Technologies Private Ltd, a promoter and related party of the company, in one or more tranches, on an arms' length basis, in order to repay the outstanding borrowings from its subsidiary companies and other body corporates.

The board also approved reappointment of A Mohan Kumar as the Secretarial Auditor for conducting the secretarial audit of the company for the financial year 2022-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022