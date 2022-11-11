BHEL posts Rs 12.10 cr net profit in Q2

State-owned engineering firm on Friday reported a Rs 12.10 crore consolidated net profit in the September 2022 quarter on higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 46.58 crore in the quarter ended September 30, a BSE filing showed. Its total income rose to Rs 5,418.74 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,197.25 crore a year ago.

