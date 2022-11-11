Alembic Pharma Q2 net dips 19 pc to Rs 133 cr

Left Menu

11-11-2022
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 19 per cent to Rs 133 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022 on account of higher expenses. The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 164 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,475 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 1,292 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing. Expenses during the period under review stood at Rs 509 crore as compared to Rs 428 crore earlier. ''It was a satisfactory quarter led by growth in all the verticals of the company, in particular the API business outperformed with a 23 per cent growth during the quarter,'' Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Pranav Amin said in a regulatory filing. Shares of the company on Friday ended 3.68 per cent up at Rs 638.75 apiece on the BSE.

