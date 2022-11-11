Left Menu

Need high regulatory standard globally to deal with risks related to cryptocurrencies: Yellen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:06 IST
Need high regulatory standard globally to deal with risks related to cryptocurrencies: Yellen
  • Country:
  • India

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said there is a need for a high regulatory standard globally to deal with risks related to cryptocurrencies.

The United States has made a good deal of progress at least in dealing with the issues of illicit finance in connection with cryptocurrencies, she said here.

She was participating in a roundtable interaction on India-US Business & Economic Opportunities with top business leaders and eminent economists from both the countries.

''We need a high regulatory standard globally, we need to take steps to reduce the cost of cross-border payments and we are very actively working in the context of financial stability with Financial Action Task Force and multilateral banks like IMF to really address on global basis the risks and some of the benefits from cryptocurrencies,'' she said.

International collaboration is really important among public authorities, private sector and other stakeholders, she added Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has repeatedly stressed on the need for global collaboration to deal with the risks related to cryptocurrencies.

''Any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards,'' she had said earlier.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been cautioning users, holders and traders of virtual currencies, saying that dealing in such currencies is associated with potential economic, financial, operational, legal, customer protection and security related risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022