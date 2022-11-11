Left Menu

FiveStar Business Finance's IPO subscribed 70 pc on last day of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:55 IST
FiveStar Business Finance's IPO subscribed 70 pc on last day of offer
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of FiveStar Business Finance was subscribed 70 per cent on Friday, the last day of subscription.

The Rs 1,960 crore IPO received bids for 2,12,04,031 crore shares against 3,04,88,966 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.77 times and the portion for non-institutional investors received 61 per cent subscription.

The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 11 per cent.

For the Initial Public Offering (IPO), FiveStar Business Finance has fixed the price band of Rs 450-Rs 474 per share.

According to its merchant canker, ''If the higher end of the price band is taken, the offered shares would have been 2,89,46,203 shares and the subscription would have been 81 per cent to the issue.'' The company has raised Rs 588 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares to the tune of Rs 1,960 crore by existing shareholders and promoter group entities.

The Chennai-based NBFC is backed by investors like TPG, Matrix Partners, Norwest Ventures, Sequoia and KKR.

ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Edelweiss Financial Services and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022