Focussed on expanding range of offerings, investing in brand building: Veranda Learning Solutions

Education technology company Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is focused on expanding its product offerings besides investing in brand building, a senior company official said on Sunday.

The growth of the organic business combined with acquisitions would augment the profitability, Veranda Learning Solutions, executive director and chairman, Kalpathi S Suresh said.

''Currently, the company is concentrating on expanding its range of offerings and investing in brand building, which keeps our profitability under check. We believe that the growth of our organic business combined with acquisitions will augment our profitability in the coming quarters,'' he said.

Suresh said the company completed fundraising of Rs 270 crore to further its growth.

The city-headquartered company promoted by the Kalpathi AGS Group reported a standalone net loss for the July-September quarter at Rs 1.44 crore as compared to a net loss at Rs 2.58 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2022, the interim standalone net loss stood at Rs 3.76 crore as against a net loss of Rs 3.85 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

Commenting on the financial performance, Suresh said, ''We are pleased to report a strong second quarter which reinforces our commitment to take quality and affordable learning to the masses. With our growth strategy at play, we are within striking distance of the revenue of FY22 by the first half of FY23.'' ''While our expenses during the quarter surged due to ESOPs, new business growth initiatives, and ongoing brand promotion initiatives, we believe that the operating efficiencies will improve going forward and help us turn EBITDA positive by the end of the current fiscal,'' he said.

An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) is a strategy that provides staff ownership interest in the firm by buying shares of stock. EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, is an important metric that helps gauge a company's financial performance.

