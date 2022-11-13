Left Menu

Focussed on expanding range of offerings, investing in brand building: Veranda Learning Solutions

With our growth strategy at play, we are within striking distance of the revenue of FY22 by the first half of FY23. While our expenses during the quarter surged due to ESOPs, new business growth initiatives, and ongoing brand promotion initiatives, we believe that the operating efficiencies will improve going forward and help us turn EBITDA positive by the end of the current fiscal, he said.An employee stock ownership plan ESOP is a strategy that provides staff ownership interest in the firm by buying shares of stock.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 17:18 IST
Focussed on expanding range of offerings, investing in brand building: Veranda Learning Solutions
  • Country:
  • India

Education technology company Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is focused on expanding its product offerings besides investing in brand building, a senior company official said on Sunday.

The growth of the organic business combined with acquisitions would augment the profitability, Veranda Learning Solutions, executive director and chairman, Kalpathi S Suresh said.

''Currently, the company is concentrating on expanding its range of offerings and investing in brand building, which keeps our profitability under check. We believe that the growth of our organic business combined with acquisitions will augment our profitability in the coming quarters,'' he said.

Suresh said the company completed fundraising of Rs 270 crore to further its growth.

The city-headquartered company promoted by the Kalpathi AGS Group reported a standalone net loss for the July-September quarter at Rs 1.44 crore as compared to a net loss at Rs 2.58 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2022, the interim standalone net loss stood at Rs 3.76 crore as against a net loss of Rs 3.85 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

Commenting on the financial performance, Suresh said, ''We are pleased to report a strong second quarter which reinforces our commitment to take quality and affordable learning to the masses. With our growth strategy at play, we are within striking distance of the revenue of FY22 by the first half of FY23.'' ''While our expenses during the quarter surged due to ESOPs, new business growth initiatives, and ongoing brand promotion initiatives, we believe that the operating efficiencies will improve going forward and help us turn EBITDA positive by the end of the current fiscal,'' he said.

An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) is a strategy that provides staff ownership interest in the firm by buying shares of stock. EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, is an important metric that helps gauge a company's financial performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022