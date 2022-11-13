Squalls, heavy rain predicted for Andaman & Nicobar islands on Nov 15-16

The Directorate of Disaster Management has issued heavy rainfall warning in some places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 15-16.

All the floating, aviation and ashore units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Navy were mobilised and put on high alert, it said, adding that these assets have been deployed in Andaman sea.

Though the alert has been issued for the next five days from Sunday but on November 15 and 16, the rainfall likely to create havoc in some parts of the archipelago including, Port Blair, Campbell Bay, Kamorta and Diglipur, the department said. ''Due to squally weather, wind speed exceeding 45 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in coming few days,'' a statement issued by the Directorate of Disaster Management said.

Meanwhile, tourists were asked to stay indoor and requested not to venture into sea for adventure sports at Corbyn’s Cove, Swaraj, Elephanta, Collinpur beaches, Shaheed Dweep and Wandoor etc.

Flight services from Kolkata, Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Chennai to Port Blair may be affected due the rough weather and passengers are advised to make prior enquiry before making their travel arrangements, the statement said.

