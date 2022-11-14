PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK and France set to unveil deal to tackle migrants crossing Channel - CBI calls for reforms to promote growth in Autumn Statement

- Bristol Myers Squibb warns UK medicines levy threatens investment Overview

- The UK and France are poised to unveil an expanded migration deal that will seek to curb the growing number of asylum seekers coming to Britain by crossing the English Channel in small boats, according to officials. - The head of the UK's largest business lobby group has warned chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he risks pushing corporate Britain into "hibernation" and curbing business investment if the Autumn Statement does not include reforms to nurture economic growth.

- The chief executive of Bristol-Myers Squibb has warned that the US pharmaceutical company could divert investment away from the UK due to the expansion of a levy designed to limit the NHS's medicines bill. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)