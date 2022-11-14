Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Mumbai slum; no casualty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 12:42 IST
Fire breaks out in Mumbai slum; no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a slum colony in Mumbai on Monday morning, a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted around 11.30 am in the slum located on K K Marg in Byculla area, the official said.

The fire was confined to six-seven hutments and there was dense smoke in the area because of the blaze, he said.

At least eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles including a water tanker were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said. ''There was no report of injury to anyone,'' he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

