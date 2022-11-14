Fire breaks out in Mumbai slum; no casualty

A fire broke out in a slum colony in Mumbai on Monday morning, a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted around 11.30 am in the slum located on K K Marg in Byculla area, the official said.

The fire was confined to six-seven hutments and there was dense smoke in the area because of the blaze, he said.

At least eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles including a water tanker were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said. ''There was no report of injury to anyone,'' he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)