Ingersoll Rand Reaffirms Commitment, Investments in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:47 IST
Ingersoll Rand, a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies, is committed to investing in its Indian operations to drive increased technological innovations, hydrogen compressor manufacturing and testing, and manufacturing capacity expansion.

In a recent visit to New Delhi, Chairman and CEO of Ingersoll Rand Vicente Reynal met with leaders from top ministries to seek shared-value partnerships while discussing the economic benefits of investing in sustainability efforts to support India's transition to net-zero by 2070.

Further bolstering the country's Make in India Initiative, Ingersoll Rand recently launched energy efficient Heat-of-compression (HOC) dryers at its world-class manufacturing facility in Naroda, Gujarat.

''Our pursuit of sustainability continues to be bold and transparent,'' said Reynal. ''Our products and services provide a unique opportunity and help address many key environmental issues. We are proudly driving toward our 2030 and 2050 environmental goals, all of which are focused on improvements in water, air and land quality.'' ''Being vocal for local, our new HOC dryers are manufactured at our Naroda facility and bring the latest innovations to help Indian businesses achieve greater efficiencies,'' said Amar Kaul, vice president and general manager, MEIA and Global Hydrogen Compression systems. ''We are optimistic that local manufacturing will also help ensure faster delivery and deployment time alongside better cost benefits across the pharma, food & beverage, electronic, and automobile industries.'' Ingersoll Rand is committed to its long-standing partnership in India, providing advanced solutions and game-changing technologies for the future. In India, the company has four manufacturing facilities with more than 1500 employees.

About Ingersoll Rand: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers, and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

