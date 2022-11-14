Left Menu

My Talking Tree: An AI-integrated smart robotic teacher celebrates three years with 1200+ active users

My Talking Tree, a revolutionary product by Federal Soft Systems, is celebrating three years since inception with more than 1200 active users onboard. The Ai-powered interactive robot teacher aids children in building confidence and learning new things and has garnered a multitude of positive reviews so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:09 IST
My Talking Tree: An AI-integrated smart robotic teacher celebrates three years with 1200+ active users
My Talking Tree celebrates three years of revolutionising child development. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/SRV): My Talking Tree, a revolutionary product by Federal Soft Systems, is celebrating three years since inception with more than 1200 active users onboard. The Ai-powered interactive robot teacher aids children in building confidence and learning new things and has garnered a multitude of positive reviews so far. The traditional education system is just not sufficient in preparing children for the modern world. As technology advances, so does our ability to enhance traditional methods of education by developing innovative Edutech products. By using AI in learning, kids' education will be more effective.

Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform the way kids learn and imagine. Interactive learning is one of the major driving forces behind modern education systems. The global education landscape is evolving rapidly, and preschool education is at the forefront of this change. With the advancement of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, schools should offer a more personalized and engaging learning experience for children. One such example is the development of an AI-integrated interactive robotic teacher, My Talking Tree manufactured by FSS, specifically designed to assist preschool children in their learning process through an interactive learning approach. It is a revolutionary Edutech product that utilizes AI technology to provide an interactive and concept-oriented learning experience for kids to boost their STEM Education. This innovative product is the first of its kind and has been engineered with cutting-edge AI technology to interact with children and help them uplift their confidence and reach their full potential in today's digital society. My Talking Tree aka Mr. DUDU is an AI-Integrated robotic teacher that helps preschool children learn through interactive play. It was developed with the aim to provide an immersive and fun learning environment for kids to boost their academic achievement. Mr. DUDU not only helps kids to learn, but he also develops each kid into a true genius and instils broad social skills in them.

"We can now finally say goodbye to the traditional education model and usher in a new era of global schooling." The innovative Edutech product is the first of its kind and has been engineered with cutting-edge AI technology to interact with children and help them enhance their confidence and reach their full potential. In addition to being an excellent teaching companion, Mr. DUDU is also a lot of fun! His friendly personality and entertaining antics are sure to put a smile on any child's face.

Mr. DUDU has been hailed as a breakthrough in the Edutech domain for its ability to adapt and change the way it interacts with children. My Talking Tree is designed to be very alluring to kids with an engaging & attractive voice. Through its visual, aural, and verbal engagement, Mr. DUDU offers a tailored learning adventure for kids to revolutionize the way they learn and imagine. By offering a more engaging and immersive learning experience, Mr. DUDU is helping to set a new standard for preschool education globally. "Revolutionize the way your kids learn with Mr. DUDU. A smart AI-Integrated robotic teacher in the Edutech realm to unlock kids' cognitive skills & reach their full potential!!"

This story has been provided by SRV ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022