International Road Federation urges govt to withdraw GST levy on helmets

Global road safety body International Road Federation on Monday urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on helmet, which is a life-saving device for two-wheeler riders.

At present, the applicable rate of GST on helmet is 18 per cent.

International Road Federation (IRF) president emeritus K K Kapila in a letter to the finance minister said that road accident is a global menace and India contributes around 11 per cent to the total fatalities on account of this preventable cause.

''As per road safety experts, to reduce the road accident fatalities 50 per cent by 2025, much before the end of 2030, there should be no GST on helmets,'' he said.

''This in turn will assist not only in reducing road accident fatalities of two-wheeler riders but also in reducing the whooping GDP loss due to road accidents in our economy,'' Kapila said.

