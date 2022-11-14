RTN of Army Design Bureau will help entrepreneurs grow, create jobs: Minister

The regional technology node (RTN) of the army design bureau in Bengaluru would help entrepreneurs grow and create more jobs in Karnataka, said the State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday.

He was speaking at the launch of the RTN through which, he said, the bureau would leverage the location of the army service corps centre and college to interface with trade, industry, and academia focusing on new and groundbreaking innovations for advancements in technology that would benefit the army.

Karnataka is a preferred hub for investors across all sectors. Since HAL started in Bengaluru long ago, the State became a pioneer in the field of aviation and aerospace, Sudhakar said.

He pointed out that Karnataka is the first state to introduce an aerospace and defense policy and has taken the lead in the field.

“A total of 25 per cent of the aerospace manufacturing industries in the country is in Karnataka, and the State dominates in the field. About 67 per cent of the helicopters and planes supplied to the defence is being manufactured in the State,” Sudhakar told the gathering.

According to Sudhakar, Aerospace and Defence Policy 2022-2027 introduced by the Karnataka government would provide indigenous production in the defence sector a boost to help the nation become self-reliant. The Minister assured the top Army officers including Vice-Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen B S Raju who were present there that the State government would provide full cooperation to any programme and project of the army.

