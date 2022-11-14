Left Menu

Mainpuri bypoll: Dimple Yadav declares assets worth over Rs 14 crore

Dimple Yadav, who also owns a vehicle, did her graduation BCom from Lucknow University in 1998.She married Akhilesh Yadav in 1999.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:00 IST
Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader and its candidate in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, has declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 14 crore.

According to the affidavit submitted by her with her nomination papers on Monday, she has immovable assets worth over Rs 9.61 crore and movable assets worth Rs 4.70 crore.

Her husband and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has immovable assets worth over Rs 17.22 crore, the affidavit said. The total worth of their combined immovable assets is over Rs 26.83 crore.

Dimple Yadav has movable assets of Rs 4.7 crore while the total value of her husband's is more than Rs 8.33 crore.

Dimple Yadav has a computer worth Rs 1.25 lakh, gold ornaments weighing over 2.774 kg, 203 gm pearl and 127.75 carat diamond worth Rs 59,76,687, the affidavit said.

The SP chief has a liability of over Rs 17.26 lakh, while his wife has a liability of Rs over 14.26 lakh. Dimple Yadav, who also owns a vehicle, did her graduation (BCom) from Lucknow University in 1998.

She married Akhilesh Yadav in 1999. The bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held on December 5 and the result will be announced on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

