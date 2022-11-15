Power System Operation Corporation Limited is now Grid Controller of India Limited

India's national grid operator Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) announced on Monday that it has changed its name to 'Grid Controller of India Limited'. An official release said the change in name has been made to reflect the critical role of grid operators in ensuring integrity, reliability, economy, resilience and sustainable operation of the Indian electricity grid.

"Grid Controller of India Limited name change is a welcome step as it has a unique position at the heart of India's energy system connecting people to the energy they use. It explains the functions performed by the grid managers in the country at national and regional Levels," said SR Narasimhan, Chairman and Managing Director, Grid Controller of India Limited. "The change in name is also to reflect who we are and the role we play in clean energy transition. We continue to be driven by our vision to be a global institution of excellence for reliable and resilient power systems, fostering efficient electricity markets, promoting economy and sustainability" with a renewed vigour," he added.

Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India) operates the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) and five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs). Grid-India is also designated as the nodal agency for major reforms in the power sector such as the implementation and operation of Green Energy Open Access Portal, Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Mechanism, transmission pricing, short-term open access in transmission, Deviation Settlement Mechanism and Power System Development Fund (PSDF). (ANI)

