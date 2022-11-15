Left Menu

President Murmu arrives in J'khand; pays tributes to Birsa Munda

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 10:52 IST
President Murmu arrives in J'khand; pays tributes to Birsa Munda
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in the Jharkhand capital on Tuesday morning and straightaway went to the birthplace of Birsa Munda where she paid floral tributes at a bust of the tribal icon on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

Upon landing at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi around 9 am, the President was welcomed by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

From there, she flew on an Indian Air Force chopper to Birsa Munda's village Ulihatu, where she was joined by Union ministers Arjun Munda and Annapurna Devi.

The former Jharkhand governor, who arrived in the state for the first time after becoming the President, was accorded a warm welcome by villagers at Ulihatu, around 70 km from state capital Ranchi.

At Ulihatu, she paid floral tributes at a bust marking the birthplace of the tribal icon.

Even though common people were not allowed at the main venue due to security reasons, Birsa Munda followers, decked up in traditional attires, flocked on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of the President.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022