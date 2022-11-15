Left Menu

MP: Four killed as speeding car ploughs into labourers working on highway

Four labourers were killed and eight others injured on Tuesday when a speeding car ran over them while they were working on a highway near Jamunia village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.A total of 13 persons, including five occupants of the car, were injured.

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 13 persons, including five occupants of the car, were injured. The incident occurred in the evening after the car driver lost his control of the wheel, an official said, adding the labourers were working to fix a railing on the four-lane highway.

''Four labourers were killed on the spot while 13 others, including five passengers of the car, were injured. The condition of the injured labourers is serious,'' the official said.

The labourers belonged to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and were hired by a contractor.

Ratlam City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hemant Chouhan said the injured persons were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

