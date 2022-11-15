Segantii India Mauritius offloads shares of FSN E-commerce Ventures worth Rs 67 crore

Segantii India Mauritius on Tuesday offloaded shares of Nykaa's parent firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures for Rs 67 crore through open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Segantii India Mauritius sold 33,73,243 shares of the company.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 199.24 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 67.20 crore.

Meanwhile, Hermes Investment Funds Public Ltd Company acquired 25,82,921 shares of the company. Last week, Segantii India Mauritius acquired nearly 38 lakh shares of the company. On Tuesday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 9.05 per cent lower at Rs 192.45 on NSE.

