UK's Hunt: 'Tough' decisions on tax and spending needed to tackle inflation

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday "tough but necessary" decisions were required to tackle rising prices after data showed inflation had risen to a 41-year-high of 11.1% in October.

"It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation's finances," Hunt said in a statement, ahead of his upcoming budget on Thursday.

"That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books."

