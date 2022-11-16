Left Menu

UK's Hunt: 'Tough' decisions on tax and spending needed to tackle inflation

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:46 IST
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday "tough but necessary" decisions were required to tackle rising prices after data showed inflation had risen to a 41-year-high of 11.1% in October.

"It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation's finances," Hunt said in a statement, ahead of his upcoming budget on Thursday.

"That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

