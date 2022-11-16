Task force for AVGC sector to submit report this month: I&B secretary

The Centre is set to make a strong pitch for depiction of Indian content reflecting the country's rich heritage in video games, as it finalises its recommendations for the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector.

The AVGC task force set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has completed its deliberations and is set to submit its recommendations to the government later this month.

''The AVGC task force has completed its deliberations and the report is now in the writing stage, and we hope this task force will submit its report to the MIB this month itself,'' I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra said in a virtual address at the 'Big Picture Summit' organised by the CII.

India has the potential to capture five per cent of the global USD 40 billion market share by 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30 per cent, and create over 1,60,000 new jobs annually, officials said.

Earlier, the government had launched the 'Azadi Quest' online games to celebrate 75 years of Independence, depicting the freedom movement.

The games, ''Azadi Quest: Match 3'' and ''Azadi Quest: Heroes of Bharat'', tell the story of India's journey to Independence ''interwoven with fun gameplay''.

The AVGC task force, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraraman in her budget speech, was aimed at providing focused thrust for the growth of the sector.

It was also tasked with establishing standards for AVGC education in India, actively collaborating with the industry and international AVGC institutes, and enhancing the global positioning of the Indian AVGC industry.

The officials said the AVGC sector in India has the potential to become the torchbearer of 'Create in India' and 'Brand India'.

The Centre also plans to set up a National Centre of Excellence for AVGC in collaboration with the private sector.

