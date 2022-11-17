Reason to be 'cautiously optimistic' on renewal of Ukraine grain deal -U.N. source
A United Nations source on Wednesday said they have reasons to be "cautiously optimistic" on the renewal of the Black Sea grains initiative, which is set to roll over on Saturday unless there are objections.
The U.N.-backed agreement in late July allowed grain shipments to resume from certain Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, leading to some 10 million tonnes in shipments and helping curb international prices.
Optimism has grown that Russia will approve the deal's continuation after protracted talks over Moscow's grievances about impediments to its grain and fertiliser exports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Black Sea
- Moscow
- United Nations
- Ukrainian
- Russia
ALSO READ
Russia to summon British ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike
U.N. chief welcomes Russia return to Ukraine Black Sea grain deal
Putin: Moscow reserves right to quit grain deal, but won't stop grain reaching Turkey
Russia to resume participation in Black Sea grain deal - defence ministry
GRAINS-U.S. wheat slumps 6% after Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal