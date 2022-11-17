Tesla board member says Elon Musk identified potential successor as Tesla CEO
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 02:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 02:55 IST
James Murdoch, a Tesla board director, said on Wednesday that Elon Musk has in the last few months identified someone as a potential successor in the role of chief executive of the electric carmaker.
Murdoch, who did not name the potential successor, was testifying in a trial over Musk's 2018 Tesla pay package. When asked by a plaintiff lawyer whether Musk has never identified anybody as a potential successor in the role of CEO, Murdoch said, "He actually has," adding that that happened in the "last few months."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elon Musk
- Musk
- Murdoch
- James Murdoch
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Continue complaining, but it will cost USD 8": Elon Musk on blue tick fee backlash
Twitter's blue tick on sale for USD 8 per month, says new boss Elon Musk; faces backlash
Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet: Elon Musk
Twitter 'simply the most interesting place on Internet': Elon Musk
Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'