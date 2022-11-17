Tesla board member says Elon Musk identified potential successor as Tesla CEO

James Murdoch, a Tesla board director, said on Wednesday that Elon Musk has in the last few months identified someone as a potential successor in the role of chief executive of the electric carmaker.

Murdoch, who did not name the potential successor, was testifying in a trial over Musk's 2018 Tesla pay package. When asked by a plaintiff lawyer whether Musk has never identified anybody as a potential successor in the role of CEO, Murdoch said, "He actually has," adding that that happened in the "last few months."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)