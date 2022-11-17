How Has Tech Impacted The Start-Up Journey?

The number of new business applications hit a record high in the US in 2021, despite the challenges of the pandemic. More and more people are choosing to launch start-ups and this is partly due to advances in technology. Tech has altered the way businesses operate and created incredible opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs to forge successful careers. In this guide, we'll explore the ways in which technology has impacted the start-up journey and the benefits it offers budding business owners.

Funding streams

Funding streams have become more diverse and accessible due to the influence of technology within the business landscape. The days of everything hanging on going into the bank and discussing a business plan are gone. Today, business owners have a range of options to choose from. Technology provides access to new opportunities, including connecting with investors and backers who may live in other cities, states, or countries, organizing virtual events and presentations, and crowdfunding. Crowdfunding is an increasingly popular option for start-ups and small businesses. In North America alone, crowdfunding generates more than $17 billion every year. Using this funding stream is beneficial for a host of reasons. Firstly, you can raise money without borrowing, which reduces costs. Secondly, you can raise funds in a short space of time. Thirdly, crowdfunding campaigns can increase exposure and help you to promote your brand and raise awareness. Finally, you can collect feedback and get ideas during the campaign to make improvements.

Cash flow issues and financial problems are one of the leading causes of new business failure. This is one of the reasons why technology is so advantageous for start-up owners. Raising funds without borrowing and exploring different avenues can help to lower risks and facilitate growth.

Image credit: Pixabay

Spreading the word

Marketing has evolved in line with the introduction of new technologies and digitalization. While there are still benefits to implementing traditional marketing methods, digital marketing has changed the game for many businesses, particularly small companies, and start-ups. Digital marketing provides access to a more level playing field, enabling new companies and small businesses to compete with established brands and corporate giants for customers.

One of the most significant benefits for start-ups is the ability to spread the word and grow a client base or online following quickly and inexpensively. Using techniques and channels like social media, search engine optimization (SEO), PPC, and content marketing, businesses can attract attention and create leads. Over 95% of search engine users conduct online searches to find businesses. Having an online presence is hugely beneficial even if you don't sell products online. More than 80% of people will call or visit a business within 24 hours of conducting a local search on their smartphones.

Another key consideration for aspiring start-up owners is word of mouth. Many people still recommend brands and companies by talking directly to their friends, colleagues, and family members, but online reviews have revolutionized word-of-mouth marketing. More than 90% of consumers read online reviews. Start-ups can capitalize on the popularity of reviews by sharing positive feedback and going all out to attract rave reviews. If you have a 5-star rating on a popular, trusted review site, customers are more likely to choose your business over companies that have a 3 or 4-star rating.

Analytics, data collection, and market research

Market research has been an integral component of business development for decades, but today, it's very different. Companies can utilize a raft of new techniques to identify consumer trends and get to know their target customers, including online polls and interactive surveys, virtual focus groups and interviews, and social media tests and questionnaires. Businesses can collect and evaluate data and use analytic tools to track performance and highlight strengths and weaknesses. Website monitoring, customer reviews and feedback, sales metrics, and software tools can all help you to gain valuable information to drive your start-up forwards. Technology enables entrepreneurs and their teams to access accurate, reliable, real-time data. This facilitates quick, effective decision-making and means that business owners don't have to wait for information or account for time lags. In a world that changes constantly, having access to data all the time also enables start-ups to capitalize on new trends and be more agile and adaptable.

Access to resources

If you took a second to perform a Google search for business tips or advice for start-up owners, you would be greeted with pages and pages of links to articles, guides, videos, and adverts. Advances in technology have created amazing opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs to access resources and take advantage of expert advice and support. At the touch of a button, you can open videos, read how-to guides, find out more about funding, locate potential bases and premises and learn about business fundamentals, such as accounting and basic marketing.

Another major development for business owners is the proliferation of online learning and training. Business owners can take courses and gain qualifications to maximize their chances of success and they can also provide flexible, accessible, affordable training for their employees. There is a vast array of courses, webinars, and workshops available covering everything from spotting phishing scams and maintaining good posture to designing websites and filing tax returns.

New markets

Gaining access to new markets is arguably one of the most significant advantages of technology for new businesses. The Internet has opened doors for small companies as well as large businesses and brands. Selling online enables brands to connect with customers all over the world and reach audiences they would never have been able to interact with in the past. By using tech, start-ups can expand into regional, national, and international markets and target demographics that were more difficult to attract before social media, SEO, and email marketing. There is scope for start-ups and small businesses to grow quickly.

Image Credit: Pixabay

New types of businesses

The evolution of technology has spurned a new breed of companies, creating a more diverse business landscape. Online stores are an excellent example. In the past, if you wanted to buy a product, you had to travel to a shop. Today, you can open an app, use a search engine or visit a website or an online store and make a purchase at the touch of a button. Customers can choose from delivery, collection, and payment options and they can agree to subscribe to emails or sign up for updates and discounts. In 2021, more than 2 billion people shopped online.

Engagement

Building relationships with customers is essential for start-ups to grow and develop. It can take time to establish strong ties and build a solid client base, but technology has made it easier for brands to engage with prospective and existing customers. Start-ups can begin to forge relationships before they even launch a product or open an office or store through email, their websites, and social media. Engaging with customers is important for creating connections, converting leads, and encouraging loyalty. If customers feel respected and valued and they enjoy communicating and engaging with a business, they will be more likely to buy from that brand again and recommend it to others.

Reducing costs

Managing spending is vital for start-ups. It can be expensive to get a new venture off the ground, but technology can help to reduce start-up and running costs. Consider modern communications technology, for example. Networking and meeting clients used to involve traveling to other cities or countries to attend in-person meetings. Today, start-ups can spread the word and build networks and relationships without spending any money on transport, accommodation, or employee expenses. Virtual meetings are quick, efficient, and inexpensive. Another key advantage is boosting efficiency and saving time. Automation is a fantastic example of cutting costs and streamlining processes without compromising on quality. Investing in cutting-edge tech can also help start-ups to gain a competitive advantage and work faster while spending less.

Customer experience

Customer experience is one of the most influential driving factors when leaving reviews and rating businesses. Changes in consumer habits mean that people want more than low prices and good quality products. Many customers are looking to enjoy an experience when they go shopping either online or in-store, they visit a salon or a restaurant, or they book a hotel, for example. Technology helps businesses to enhance the customer experience in several ways. Using data and analytics highlights potential issues and obstacles and it also helps teams to identify improvements. In addition, cutting-edge tech can optimize the experience by adding perks and features. AR (augmented reality) is a brilliant example. Many brands and retailers are now using AR to create a unique shopping experience and increase lead conversion rates. If you sell furniture, for example, you can use AR applications to let the buyer see what the piece they're looking at would look like in their living room.

Image Credit: Pixabay

Technology offers myriad benefits for all businesses, but it is particularly influential for start-ups. New businesses can take advantage of tech to raise brand awareness, tap into new markets, boost efficiency and reduce costs. They can also enhance customer experience and identify funding streams and new opportunities.

