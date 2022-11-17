Who Are The 5 Biggest Brands in the iGaming Industry?

The igaming industry is a massive one and growing at a rapid pace - it's estimated that it's become so popular that over a 7th of the world's population takes part in the activity. With over 1.6 billion people enjoying the various games on offer - who are the biggest brands raking in the profit here?

Today we're going to take a closer look at the biggest brands around in the igaming space. All of their brands have incredible online casinos with the best live online casino games to play for Canadians and players all over the world.

Kicking off the list:

888 Holdings

An absolute behemoth in the industry, 888 holdings is a name synonymous with quality online casinos. The name garners instant trust and respect from industry veterans and that's thanks to its long-standing reputation.

Operating the 888 sports site, they branched out to now hold the biggest range of options when it comes to igaming services - including poker and casino games as well as a range of different brands offering bingo.

The brand launched in 2002 and in the 20 years it's been operating they have almost dominated the market - its move away from a traditional bookmaker being a successful one.

The most pertinent reason for this success has been the incredible exclusive offers they have offered their members - both new and old. They aren't present in most of the US states though and are set to conquer the country by partnering with local companies to penetrate their areas.

GVC Holdings

Another company that has seen some meteoric growth, GVC has a proprietary technology that they use on their platforms. This technology is what the players love since it gives them easy access to games they enjoy.

GVC Holdings has an impressive array of igaming companies under its umbrella, offering all sorts of different games - Bwin, Ladbrokes, Sportingbet, Foxy Bingo, Bwin, and more. There's Bingo, casino games, poker tournaments, sports betting and so much more on offer.

They've made a number of aggressive acquisitions - Bwin and Ladbrokes being two of the biggest purchases. GVC also announced a joint venture with the huge betting brand MGM Resorts which will see the former break into the US market, giving 888 Holdings some stiff competition.

Kindred Group

Thanks to its sense and revenue, Kindred Group managed to get listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange and to this day is breaking records in the gaming sector. 2018 was the year that saw the group's holdings explode, with a huge surge in customers thanks to events such as the World Cup.

Recently, Kindred has managed to bag a five-year arrangement with both the Hard Rock Hotel based in New Jersey and the mega Casino Atlantic City, which is their way of getting a foothold in the US, like many big names are starting to do.

Paddy Power Betfair

This conglomerate of two giants in the industry is thanks to a merger of Paddy Power PLC and Betfair that happened back in 2016. Due to the merger, 4 divisions of the now mega company were formed, including a massively successful Australian department.

It's in Australia that this group is seen as the market leader and it retains that title to this day! Other divisions cover gaming hot spots such as the United Kingdom and Ireland - with over 600 land-based betting shops there.

Paddy Power Betfair is often quoted by its members as having one of the most comprehensive and easy-to-use online sports platforms around, which is one of the main things to contribute to its success.

William Hill

Founded in 1934, William Hill is one of the longest-standing gaming and sports betting operators around. They were one of the pioneers in the industry, especially when it came to brick-and-mortar bookmakers, whilst also being incredibly fast to adopt online gaming.

Whilst its roots lie in the UK and it has a domineering hold there, they also have an incredibly strong presence in the US, operating over 100 race tracks and bookmakers in Nevada. William Hill also operates in more places around the globe, boasting over 20 million members.

The takeover of America isn't complete though for William Gill, as they have signed deals with companies in Mississippi and West Virginia.

