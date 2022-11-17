Left Menu

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

PTI | Durg | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:28 IST
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed when a bus hit their motorcycle in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Thursday.

After the accident took place on Wednesday night, there was a tense situation as some angry locals ransacked the passenger bus. But police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, they said.

The accident took place near a narrow bridge on Nankatti-Kodiya Road when the victims were on way to their native village Medesara, Nandani Station House Officer Rajesh Mishra said.

A passenger bus hit their motorcycle and the three Durg residents - Pokhraj Verma (40), Devanand Yadav (30) and Surya Sahu (45) - died on the spot, he said.

The bus driver fled from the spot from the accident, the official said.

Aggrieved by the incident, some villagers ransacked the bus, he said, adding that police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police have registered an offence in connection with the incident and launched a search for the bus driver, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022