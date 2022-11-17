Russia confirms extension of Black sea grain deal, without any changes

Russia's foreign ministry has confirmed the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for 120 days starting from Nov. 18, without any changes to the current one, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Moscow presumes that the Russian concerns related to easier conditions for its own grain and fertilizer exports will be fully taken into account in coming period, it added.

