PJ Motion Pictures and Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown' trailer receives an overwhelming response, to be released on Zee5 in December

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/PNN): Theatrical trailer of 'India Lockdown', produced by Pranav Jain of PJ Motion Pictures and directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, is receiving an overwhelming response. With amazing visuals and stunning elements, the recently released trailer is trending on YouTube. PJ Motion Pictures in collaboration with co-producer and director Madhur Bhandarkar's Bhandarkar Entertainment and Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios has produced a gritty 'India Lockdown' weaving together four parallel stories.

The four stories interwoven together revolve around an elderly father desperate to reach his pregnant daughter, a grounded pilot stuck at home, a feisty, out-of-work sex worker and a migrant couple walking home to their village. The film brings out the trauma and trails of the common people during the first lockdown following the Covid-19 pandemic. "The film chronicles the first 30-40 days after the country's first lockdown was declared in an attempt to break the chain of transmission and stop the deadly Coronavirus." The movie was filmed in February and March of 2021, right before the deadly Delta wave hit.

"India Lockdown encompasses all the colours of human emotions," PJ Motion Pictures' Pranav Jain said. India Lockdown, starring Prateik Babber, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Satvik Bhatia and Prakash Belawadi, will have its gala premiere on November 21st at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. The film will thereafter be released on Zee5's OTT platform on December 2.

"It's an honour to have been chosen for IFFI." "I can't wait for people to see our film after the excitement generated by the trailer," says Pranav Jain. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)