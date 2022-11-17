Mumbai: WR to convert 26 suburban services to 15-car from 12-car November 21

Western Railway on Thursday said it would convert 26 suburban train services in Mumbai from 12-car to 15-car from November 21.

This would increase the number of 15-car services on WR's network in the metropolitan area to 132 from 106, which in turn would increase carrying capacity by 25 per cent, it said in a release.

It will comprise 13 services each in the Down, railway terminology for the route towards Dahanu, and Up (towards Churchgate) directions, with 10 of these 26 services being operated on the Fast corridor, the release added.

''It will be a great boon for passengers as this augmentation will increase the passenger carrying capacity by 25 per cent,'' WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur.

WR is a pioneer in introducing 12-car services in 1986 and 15-car services in 2009, Thakur added.

WR operates 1,383 suburban services every day, including 79 air-conditioned ones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)