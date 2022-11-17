Left Menu

Mumbai: WR to convert 26 suburban services to 15-car from 12-car November 21

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 18:38 IST
Mumbai: WR to convert 26 suburban services to 15-car from 12-car November 21
  • Country:
  • India

Western Railway on Thursday said it would convert 26 suburban train services in Mumbai from 12-car to 15-car from November 21.

This would increase the number of 15-car services on WR's network in the metropolitan area to 132 from 106, which in turn would increase carrying capacity by 25 per cent, it said in a release.

It will comprise 13 services each in the Down, railway terminology for the route towards Dahanu, and Up (towards Churchgate) directions, with 10 of these 26 services being operated on the Fast corridor, the release added.

''It will be a great boon for passengers as this augmentation will increase the passenger carrying capacity by 25 per cent,'' WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur.

WR is a pioneer in introducing 12-car services in 1986 and 15-car services in 2009, Thakur added.

WR operates 1,383 suburban services every day, including 79 air-conditioned ones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022