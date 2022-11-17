MP: Seized liquor worth Rs 85 lakh destroyed in Indore
Seized illicit liquor worth Rs 85 lakh was destroyed in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
Country liquor, whisky and beer in 3,146 cartons were crushed under the wheels of a road-roller, Sub Divisional Magistrate Akshay Markam told PTI.
The liquor was seized by authorities over a period of 31 years and was destroyed as per the rules, he said.
