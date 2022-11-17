Uttarakhand-Nepal border to remain sealed for 3 days due to polls in Himalayan nation

The Uttarakhand-Nepal border will remain sealed for three days from midnight Thursday due to elections in the neighbouring country, officials here said.

Nepal is voting in national and provincial elections on November 20.

The Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Champawat and Pithoragarh districts will be closed till the midnight of November 20, Champawat District Magistrate Narendra Bhandari said. There will be a complete ban on movement of traffic and people between the two countries during the period, he said.

