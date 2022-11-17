Global sports and gaming media platform Sportskeeda on Thursday said it has elevated Ajay Pratap Singh as its new CEO. He joined Sportskeeda as Head of Marketing in 2019 and was promoted to COO in 2020, the company said in a statement.

In his new role, Singh will be managing the direction of its expansion.

As Singh assumes the responsibility of the CEO, the founder of Sportskeeda, Porush Jain, will continue to be a shareholder and guide the team in the transition phase.

*** Scaler announces 10-day gratitude leaves * Tech upskilling startup Scaler (by InterviewBit) on Thursday announced 10 days of paid time off -- Gratitude Leave -- for its employees at the end of the year. 'Gratitude Leaves' has been announced to allow its employees a break at the end of a profitable and rewarding year, the company said in a statement.

''Times are tough, and we are constantly surrounded by news that has created anxieties in the ed-tech sector. Our talented workforce has played a critical role in running a cash flow-positive business, helping the company achieve a YoY growth of over 350 per cent and a sustained month-on-month revenue growth of 15 per cent,'' Scaler and InterviewBit Co-Founder Abhimanyu Saxena said.

These year-end leaves are just one of the many ways we acknowledge our team's efforts and contributions throughout the year, he added. *** Mirae Asset Financial Services launches loan against shares product * Mirae Asset Financial Services (MAFS), a subsidiary of Mirae Asset Group, on Thursday launched Loan Against Shares (LAS) product, the company said.

The NBFC said it is one of the first companies to provide an end-to-end digital loan against shares.

Customers with NSDL Demat accounts can avail of the LAS limit from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 crore by pledging their equity investments online. The loan will be available through the MAFS mobile app to all users with NSDL- registered Demat accounts.

