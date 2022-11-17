Left Menu

U.S. confirms new Ford death due to faulty air bag inflator

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:50 IST
U.S. auto safety regulators on Thursday said they confirmed a new death tied to a defective air bag inflator in a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup and reiterated urgent calls for owners to get vehicles repaired.

Chrysler parent Stellantis earlier this month urged owners of 276,000 older U.S. vehicles to immediately stop driving after three crash deaths tied to faulty Takata inflators were reported since early 2022.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the 2006 Ranger was already under a "do not drive" warning at the time of the crash where the Takata driver’s side air bag inflator ruptured.

