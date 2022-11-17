Telangana govt to conduct 'Kanti Velugu' eye screening programme from Jan 18

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to organise its 'Kanti Velugu' eye screening programme across the state from January 18 next year.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on public health issues, said the 'Kanti Velugu' conducted earlier was appreciated by the people.

It had helped senior citizens who had eye sight problems in a big way, an official release quoted him as saying.

Rao said eye tests would be conducted across the state during the upcoming 'Kanti Velugu' programme with spectacles being supplied free of cost to the beneficiaries.

The 'Kanti Velugu' programme was earlier conducted in 2018.

Meanwhile, Rao also held a meeting on maintenance of roads. Speaking on the occasion, he directed officials to continuously take up maintenance works to ensure that road travel would be a comfortable experience.

He instructed that adequate manpower be recruited to enhance the quality of work.

