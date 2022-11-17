Airtel launches 5G services at Pune Airport

Leading telecom company Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the deployment of its Airtel 5G Plus service at Pune Lohegaon Airport, making it the first airport in the state to experience 5G services. According to a company statement, customers flying in and out of Pune can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal. Passengers can have high speed on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, and boarding gates, among others. All customers with 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans, the company said, adding that there was no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G-enabled.

George Mathen, CEO, Maharashtra and Goa, Bharti Airtel said, "I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Pune International Airport, becomes the first airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services. While at the terminal, customers can now access superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. I thank the authorities for all the support extended to make this project live." The company has said Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers. First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. It said this ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network. Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience - between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect. Finally, the company said Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.

Airtel recently announced the advent of 5G at the new airport Terminal at Bengaluru. The telco said Airtel 5G Plus service is live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat and Gurugram. It said customers in these cities have started enjoying Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. (ANI)

