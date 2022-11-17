Coffee exports reach Rs 3,312 cr in Apr-Sep this fiscal

Left Menu

New Delhi, Nov 17 PTI The countrys coffee exports almost doubled to Rs 3,312 crore during April-September this fiscal against Rs 1,657 crore in the same period of 2013-14, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.Indian coffee exports are hitting new milestones.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 22:11 IST
New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The country's coffee exports almost doubled to Rs 3,312 crore during April-September this fiscal against Rs 1,657 crore in the same period of 2013-14, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

''Indian coffee exports (are) hitting new milestones. India's exports of coffee rose to almost two times in April-September 2022 over the same period in 2013,'' he said.

India is Asia's third-largest producer and exporter of the commodity. India ships both Robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee.

Italy, Germany and Belgium are among the major export destinations for Indian coffee.

