Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 01:15 IST
Top U.S., Japanese trade officials discuss electric vehicle tax credits -U.S. statement
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura discussed new U.S. electric vehicle tax credits during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Bangkok, Tai's office said on Thursday.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Tai "also raised the status of the U.S.-Japan beef safeguard agreement and Japan’s ongoing review of its on-road ethanol use targets," her office said in a statement.

Japan's government has warned that the electric vehicle tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act could deter further investment by the Japanese in the United States.

