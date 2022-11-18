Gurugram's civic body officials, operating company booked for waste fire

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram officials and employees of its waste management concessionaire Ecogreen have been booked for spreading infection by dumping garbage and burning it in an open plot in the Khandsa area here, police said on Friday. The MCG has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Ecogreen.

In a notice issued to the company, the civic body has also held Ecogreen responsible for a fire that broke out in the Khandsa dumping station.

A fire brigade was called to douse off the blaze which was caused as a result of not picking up the garbage from the site.

As per the notice, it is mandatory ''to construct boundary walls, platforms and a tin shed at the garbage dumping centre to prevent garbage from spreading outside''.

The incident seems like a case of neglect of duty and contempt of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), it said.

Rajesh Kurup, general manager of operations at Ecogreen did not respond to PTI's requests for comment. An FIR has been registered against Ecogreen and MCG officials under sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 278 (Making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 37 police station on Wednesday.

