Naftogaz approaches bondholders with proposal to intensify co-operation

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 22:14 IST
Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz said on Friday it had approached bondholders with a proposal to "intensify cooperation" to try to resolve disputes after defaulting on its debt obligations.

"One of our key priorities is to restore confidence in Naftogaz, in particular among our investors. The proposal to return to a constructive dialogue is the first step towards this," Naftogaz head Oleksiy Chernyshov said in a statement.

The statement on the Naftogaz website also confirmed the company had appointed financial advisory firm Lazard as an "exclusive financial advisor."

